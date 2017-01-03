Quantcast
North End Grill pop-up Bistro du Nord returns this month

North End Grill already features a menu with some French touches, courtesy of executive chef Eric Korsh, who left the East Village French bistro Calliope to helm the kitchen of Danny Meyer’s Battery Park City restaurant.

But this month, it’ll really channel the cuisine with its second-annual pop-up, Bistro du Nord. The menu features Korsh’s takes on French classics, including French onion soup with bone marrow and gruyere ($21); pot au feu ($42), the famed French beef stew, here served with beef brisket, marrow and tongue; and, for dessert, an apple and huckleberry galette ($14).

Also don’t miss a raw bar, the housemade charcuterie and aperitif cocktails, including the gin-based classics French 75 and Bijou.

From Jan. 5-31; 104 North End Ave., 646-747-1600, northendgrillnyc.com

