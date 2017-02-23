NY Drinks NY Grand Tasting offers local wines and cheeses

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’ve been meaning to take a trip to the wineries of the Finger Lakes or the North Fork but haven’t had the time, consider letting them come to you instead.

The sixth annual NY Drinks NY Grand Tasting will offer wine from more than 40 wineries across the state at The Altman Building in Flatiron. In addition to wine, there will be a spread of New York cheeses, charcuterie and hors d’oeuvres from the New York Wine & Culinary Center, based in the Finger Lakes.

In addition to closer-to-home Long Island wines, you’ll also be able to sample some made as far away as the Niagara Escarpment region of Western New York.

The event is part of NY Drinks NY, a monthlong promotion organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation that promotes the wineries and grape-growers in the state.

The tasting is Tuesday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 135 W. 18th St. Tickets are $55 and are available here.