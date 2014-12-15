NYC’s first cat cafe, Meow Parlour, to open Dec. 15

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYC’s Meow Parlour will be the city’s first official cat cafe! Photo Credit: iStock

From the people behind cheetos macarons and the s’mores doughnut, a sweet new creation: New York’s first permanent cat cafe!

Christina Ha, co-owner of the popular patisserie Macaron Parlour, and Emilie Legrand, one of the bakery’s first pastry chefs, have collaborated with their feline friends and KittyKind to create Meow Parlour.

These two cat ladies will open the official cat club at 46 Hester St on Monday, Dec. 15. Around the corner is a new Meow Parlour Patisserie, where the baked goods will be prepared.

Free-roaming cats will be available for adoption in the Meow Parlour, and guests can enjoy delicious treats, Blue Bottle Coffee and Harney & Sons tea while playing with them.

Visits, not including pastries, cost $4 per half hour of cat time and $8 per hour. During these reserved times, guests can play with available cat toys, gently pet sleeping cats and purrhaps even adopt a furry friend. Only human guests are invited, other cats must stay at home.

While Purina sponsored a pop-up cat cafe — serving cattuccinos– last spring, Meow Parlour is New York’s first permanant cat cafe.

Meowvelous!