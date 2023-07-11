NYC Restaurant Week returns with nearly 500 eateries on July 24

Nearly 500 restaurants will be participating in NYC Restaurant Week beginning on July 24.

New York City Restaurant Week is returning this summer, offering Big Apple residents a chance to taste the city’s best grub for discounted prices.

The event will kick off on July 24, and despite the name, will run for nearly a month before concluding on Aug. 20.

Participating restaurants will be offering some of their tastiest items on prix fixe menus — with two-course lunches and three-course dinners costing $30, $45, or $60.

Nearly 500 of New York’s 500 restaurants across the Five Boroughs will be participating in the twice-annual food bonanza, said the head of New York City Tourism + Conventions, which organizes the event.

“We’re proud to bring NYC Restaurant Week back for its 31st year, offering locals and visitors the opportunity to experience nearly 500 world-class restaurants and dozens of cuisines across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon. “NYC Restaurant Week is a tremendous value as well as a wonderful celebration of dining. We encourage diners to reserve now to experience the renowned culinary scene that makes New York City the culinary capital of the world.”

Foodies eager to get in on the action can make reservations to ensure a spot at the most desirable participating eateries at the New York City Tourism + Conventions website.

Among the amazing eateries taking part is Harlem’s historic Sylvia’s Restaurant, with the original owner’s granddaughter Tren’ness Woods-Black, a member of the New York City Tourism + Conventions board, hailing the event — and its impact on local businesses.

“I’m elated about the return of summer NYC Restaurant Week and for Sylvia’s to continue to be a part of such a cherished and storied tradition, serving New Yorkers and visitors alike classic and authentic soul food right in the heart of Harlem,” said Woods-Black.

David Burke, a chef and prolific restaurateur behind multiple dining spots, including the David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side,

“NYC Restaurant Week has been a special tradition in New York City every summer since 1992, offering people a chance to experience new restaurants and cuisines at an affordable price,” said Burke. “We are excited for the return and to welcome New Yorkers and visitors back this summer to experience a dining scene that is more exciting and vibrant than ever.”

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.