Here are some events you can check out for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in New York City

Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Month is amongst us, and will be celebrated throughout the month of May. Since 1990, the U.S. government has designated May to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and their contributions, influence, and achievements in the nation.

The “AAPI” term is a broad one, and currently encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island).

Below are events in New York City — listed in chronological order — to engage with Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and heritage.

Krave Beauty Night Market

You are invited to KraveBeauty’s first-ever night market! Swing by and shop some of your favorite AAPI-owned brands. You will be able to shop, eat, drink, and get some freebies while you’re there. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of each brand’s sales will go to Welcome to Chinatown, in support of AAPI Heritage Month.

When: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 516 West 26th St., New York, NY, 10001

Poster House First Friday

This month, the Poster House museum is partnering with Welcome to Chinatown for a series of programming that celebrates the culture, community, and resilience of Chinatown. Stop by and learn more about Welcome to Chinatown and how you can support the organization’s recovery efforts.

When: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Where: 119 West 23rd St., New York, NY, 10011

Lincoln Center’s K-pop Dance Night with DJ CHEN

The evening begins with a short movement tutorial and a dazzling showcase presentation, so bring a friend or meet a new one on the dance floor and prepare to live out all your K-pop dreams. For this celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, DJ CHEN curates a set of songs performed by Korea’s amazing groups with members from various AAPI backgrounds including NCT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. Iconic K-Pop cover groups led by students from New York University (KNESIS) and Stony Brook University (KBS Dance Team) showcase amazing performances followed by a step-by-step choreography session.

When: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: David Rubinstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, 61 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023

Chinatown Canal Street Flea Market

Canal Street Market is a carefully curated retail market, food hall, and community space open year-round.

When: Friday, May 5 – Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 265 Canal St., New York, NY, 10013

AAPI 5K Community Run

The AAPI 5K is a community run celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The run will highlight the vibrant Asian American community and organizations that work year-round to create a safe and welcoming space. Proceeds from the run will benefit local AAPI non-profits.

When: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.

Where: Under Armor Brand House, 185 Greenwich St Space Ll4302, New York, NY 10007

Museum of Chinese in America Talks — Writing on Queer Experiences, Kevin Chen’s Ghost Town

Renowned Germany-based Taiwanese novelist Kevin Chen (陳思宏) will share his journey of writing Ghost Town, a critically acclaimed novel by the New York Times, Booklist, and Library Journey, among others. Ghost Town is set in a small town in the Taiwan countryside. It follows the story of a family haunted by their ghosts. Keith Chen, the second son of this traditional Taiwanese family, runs away from the oppressive environment of his village to Berlin, hoping to find acceptance for being a young gay man.

When: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013

Flushing Town Hall’s CrossCurrent X Presented by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

2023 is the 10th Anniversary of the CrossCurrent Dance Festival, a time for the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and Flushing Town Hall to reflect on the years past and pay tribute to the festival founder, Nai-Ni Chen. This year, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate its own history of cross-cultural collaboration by featuring the preview of a new work in progress by Polish master Jacek Luminski, a pioneer of Polish Contemporary Dance, and PeiJu Chien-Pott 簡珮如 the Company’s Director of New and Contemporary Dance.

When: Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Flushing Town Hall, 37-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

Lincoln Center’s Drag Artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija — Birthday Presence

The International Godmother of the Royal House of LaBeija—recently shouted out by Beyoncé in the “Break My Soul (Queens Remix)”—summons her family uptown for a birthday kiki destined for legendary status. Drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija is a Juilliard trained tenor possessed of a devastating wit, razor-sharp timing, and a commanding voice; all of which is on full display in her new cabaret extravaganza.

When: Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 10th floor of the Rose Building, 65 West 65th St, New York, NY 10023

Museum of Chinese in America Performs – An Evening with Letters, Stories, and Narratives

Inspired by the Marcella B. Chin Dear Collection, MOCA will host a performance evening of letters, stories, and narratives. In this performance, the audience can listen to the letters from the Marcella B. Chin Dear family, who came to New York in the 1800s and established a series of successful business ventures in Chinatown. An ensemble of performers will guide the audience into the life of Chinese Americans between the 1940s and 1950s and learn how the political dynamics and the integration into American society shaped our identity nowadays.

When: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013

Museum of Chinese in America — Create with Teaching Artist Yu Rong: Illuminating AANHPI History with Mosaics

Join teaching artist Yu Rong in creating mixed-media mosaic portraits of Asian Americans who inspire you— from those on the walls of the museum to those in your everyday life. Arrange beads, gemstones, beans, and more on clay to design your luminous portrait. Inspired by the museum’s exhibitions and local artists, MOCACREATE explores different themes every month.

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013

Second Annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade

To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in May, Better Chinatown is organizing the second annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in Midtown Manhattan. The parade will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 6th Ave., between 44th St. and 53rd St., New York, N 10036

Chelsea Market: “Corridor Glance” Exhibitions

In Chelsea Market in the Meatpacking District is a companion exhibition showcasing Arlan’s own works. Presented in partnership with the Asian American Arts Alliance, this exhibition of Huang’s abstract paintings was inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s classic film, “In the Mood for Love.” Set in 1960s Hong Kong, the film is about romantic longing and fleeting moments, meaningful glances and unheard secrets.

When: Monday, May 1 – Wednesday, May 31

Where: Chelsea Market, 75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Pearl River Mart: “Just Between Us” Exhibition

In partnership with Think!Chinatown, Pearl River Mart Gallery will present “Just Between Us: From the Archives of Arlan Huang.” Curated by Howie Chen and Danielle Wu, “Just Between Us” is on view and narrates both historic and deeply personal moments. His collection traces his time in the Asian American arts network, Godzilla, and the Chinatown-based collective Basement Workshop. An opening reception will be held on May 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required.

When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Pearl River Mart Gallery, 452 Broadway, New York, NY 10013