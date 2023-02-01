Insider’s Edition: Art events not to miss!

Mahreen Zuberi

Feb. 1 at Anita Rogers Gallery (494 Greenwich St., Ground Floor)

Check out a body of post-modern and contemporary work from Pakistani artist Mahreen Zuberi.

Justin Cloud

Feb. 2 at George Segal Gallery (1 Normal Ave.)

Check out work from this newcomer to the art scene.

Fer Da Silva: Love is Inside

Feb. 3 at DTR Modern Gallery (458 W. Broadway)

Kick off this Valentine’s Day with a Solo Exhibition of Venezuelan/Portuguese abstract expressionist Fer Da Silva.

Jack Shear and David Nolan

Now through Feb. 24 at 24 E. 81st St. 4th floor

Known as “the collector and the art dealer” work by this duo is not to miss.

Roe Ethridge: American Polychronic

Now through Feb. 25 at Gagosian (976 Madison Ave.)

Explore the post-modern manifestations — both commercial and otherwise — of world-famous photographer Roe Etheridge.

“Edward Hopper’s New York”

Now through March 5 at the Whitney Museum (99 Gansevoort St.)

Catch Hopper’s transformative works that helped to define the realist/pop fusion in the 1960s.

The Eveillard Gift

Now through Feb. 26 at the Frick Madison Art Exhibition (945 Madison Ave.)

Don’t miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with unique sketches for Francisco Goya, John Singer Sargent.

Tomàs Saraceno

Feb. 11 through April 17 at Shed’s Level 2 (545 W 30th St.)



Engage and vibrate with this innovative artist who connects the wire of the spider to the web of human life.