Here are some events you can check out on Lunar New Year in New York City

It’s Year of the Rabbit! Celebrate Lunar New Year celebrations in New York City starting this weekend and lasting for a month culminating with the big, blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Below are events — listed in chronological order — to hop, skip, and jump your way through Lunar New Year across New York City.

Manhattan

Olly Olly Food Hall & Market’s Lunar New Year

It’s almost Lunar New Year! Join Olly Olly Market for custom Forsyth Fortune Cookies, a Live Lion Dance performance, as well as a raffle with lots of prizes whose proceeds will benefit Send Chinatown Love, a non-profit that helps local mom & pop restaurants. They’ll also be giving away a free Lunar Hard Seltzer with purchase of their Baby Burrito.

When: Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Olly Olly Market, 601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Very Big, Very Asian Comedy Lunar New Year Show Featuring some of the best Asian and Asian-American comedians in the industry along with up-and-coming comics you don’t want to miss. This is on of Broadway Comedy Club’s most popular shows and a must-see event. Good Paying Jobs are Key to our Local Economy with Brian Lucas, CEO, Marcum Search Schneps Connects https://podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Edited-Podcast-Marcum-Search_-Brian-Lucas-Podcast.mp3

When: Friday, Jan. 20, 10 p.m.

Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac, with performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. All activities are free with Museum admission, and no registration is required. Admission is free for Members and kids under 12. For New York state residents and NY, NJ, and CT students, the amount you pay is up to you.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: Museum of Arts and Design, Jerome and Simona Chazen Building, 2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with an afternoon of festivities for the whole family— performances, demonstrations, workshops, and author meet & greets.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Where: The Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013

Introducing Lunar New Year at The Market Line with Live Painting from Artist Miiasoey, Lion Dance Performance by Choy Lee Fut, Red Lantern Kids Crafts, Green Tile Social Club Mahjong Meet-up, and AAPI Kid’s Sunday Movie series.

When: Starting Saturday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 5, 4 p.m.

Where: The Market Line, Essex Market, 115 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002

Run for Chinatown LNY 2023 Midnight Run

Hot off the heels of celebrating the start of 2023, Run for Chinatown and Nike NYC are coming together to welcome in the year of the Water Rabbit. To kick off the holiday, they will come together on the eve of Lunar New Year for a nighttime 5K community run.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 p.m.

Where: NOREE, 274 Grand St, New York, NY 10002

25th Annual Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival

Better Chinatown USA will light hundreds of thousands of firecrackers to ward off evil spirits. Enjoy dances, cultural activities, and food vendors at the Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Chrystie St &, Forsyth St, New York, NY 10002

Leap into the prosperous Year of the Rabbit with Think! Chinatown! The first day of the LNY is on Sunday this year, and Chinatown will be at maximum “hot & loud.” There will be lion dancing, confetti, and lots of friends and neighbors about. The T!C crew will join in on the festivities on Mott St. with a reveal of their annual Lantern Artist-in-Residency project.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Mott Street, New York, NY

Join Yu & Me Books for their first annual Children’s Lunar New Year Book Fair. There will be activities, read-alongs, story time, and treats from Brooklyn Bakesale.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Seward Park Campus Library, 4th Floor, 350 Grand St, New York, NY 10002

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at the MAD’s intergenerational workshop led by artist-educator Jocelyn Yang. Inspired by the Chinese artisan tradition of sculpting colorful dough figurines, participants will sculpt New Year’s rabbits and other animals from the Chinese zodiac using rice-flour dough. Studio Sunday is an art-making program for visitors ages five and up. Tickets are required and include admission to the Museum. Space is limited.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 1 p.m. Where: Museum of Arts and Design, Jerome and Simona Chazen Building, 2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Canal Street Market Lunar New Year Market Year of the Rabbit Canal Street Market’s biggest event of the year is coming! The Market is looking forward to celebrating Lunar New Year with their amazing community of restaurants and small businesses! When: Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29 and Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5, times TBA Where: Canal Street Market, 265 Canal St, New York, NY 10013

Celebrate Lunar New Year with friends & family at Think! Chinatown’s community studio. Folk artists will demonstrate and sell their traditional crafts with Xun Ye making LNY-themed dough figurine and Becky Hsu writing spring couplets to bring good fortune to your house. Make your rounds in our pop-up teahouse to wish everyone a happy new year with tea and prosperity tray.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Think! Chinatown Studio, 1 Pike Street, New York, NY, 10002

Pearl River Mart will be be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with lots of lion dancing, lucky foods, and libations. Check out the trio of LNY events in Soho and Chelsea Market.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Pearl River Mart in Chelsea Market, 75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Welcome to Chinatown and some amazing vendors, creators and experiences that will be part of the fair.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, times TBA

Where: East Broadway Mall, 88 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002

Think! Chinatown’s Lantern Artist-in-Residence will parade their lantern on Mott Street on Super Saturday. Enjoy the lion dancing and confetti with family and friends.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Mott Street, New York, NY

25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan Chinatown Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park. See colorful floats, marching bands, lion and dragon dancers, antique cars, beauty queens, and performers at Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival. When: Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at 1 p.m. Where: Canal St & Mott St, New York, NY 10013

Come warm up from the parade at Think! Chinatown’s Lantern Festival Party. There will be classic Lunar New Year goodies, hot tea, New Years karaoke, and a workshop hosted by T!C’s Lantern Artist-in-Residence.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Think! Chinatown Studio, 1 Pike Street, New York, NY, 10002

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum Lunar New Year Celebration

Join Brooklyn Children’s Museum as we usher in the Year of the Rabbit! Learn about the traditions of Lunar New Year through storytelling, live music, calligraphy workshops, and a rooftop lion dance parade led by the Chinatown Community Young Lions.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213

The Lunar Market at Land to Sea

A mini market in the back of the Land to Sea coffee shop and creative venue, featuring small, Asian-owned businesses that range from apparel, art prints, jewelry, plants, stationeries, and more. There will be a Chinese candy/snack station where you can fill up your baggie and try some treats that may either spark nostalgia or be something you’ve never had before.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Land to Sea, 402 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

The 8th Annual Red Envelope Show

Visit gallery and retail store My Plastic Heart to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit featuring original works on red envelopes from over 100 artists at the 8th Annual Red Envelope Show.

When: Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28. Exhibit closes Sunday, Feb. 26.

Where: My Plastic Heart, 40 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Queens

Flushing Lunar New Year Parade

You are invited to march with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 Lunar New Year Parade.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Tangram, 133-33 39th Avenue Queens, NY 11354

Queens Botanical Garden Year of the Rabbit Community Art & Guided Winter Walk

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly community art and guided winter walk. Make your mark in a community-created display for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and explore our 39 acres on an outdoor winter walk! Recommended for age 5 and up.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21,

Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street Flushing, NY 11355

The Bronx

Wave Hill House Family Art Project: Fan for Lunar New Year!

Celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit by learning about rabbits and their role in the Chinese zodiac. Then, assemble and decorate a fan inspired by these unique animals.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471

Staten Island

Staten Island Zoo Lunar New Year Celebration

We’re kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year Celebration. Enjoy keeper talks, crafts, and meet the zoo’s ambassador animals featuring “animals of the zodiac.”

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island, NY 10310

Have an event to share? Send your submissions to [email protected]