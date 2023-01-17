Here are some events you can check out on Lunar New Year in New York City

It’s Year of the Rabbit! Celebrate Lunar New Year celebrations in New York City starting this weekend and lasting for a month culminating with the big, blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown.
Below are events — listed in chronological order — to hop, skip, and jump your way through Lunar New Year across New York City.
Manhattan
Olly Olly Food Hall & Market’s Lunar New Year
It’s almost Lunar New Year! Join Olly Olly Market for custom Forsyth Fortune Cookies, a Live Lion Dance performance, as well as a raffle with lots of prizes whose proceeds will benefit Send Chinatown Love, a non-profit that helps local mom & pop restaurants. They’ll also be giving away a free Lunar Hard Seltzer with purchase of their Baby Burrito.
When: Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Olly Olly Market, 601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
Very Big, Very Asian Comedy Lunar New Year Show
Featuring some of the best Asian and Asian-American comedians in the industry along with up-and-coming comics you don’t want to miss. This is on of Broadway Comedy Club’s most popular shows and a must-see event.
When: Friday, Jan. 20, 10 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with an afternoon of festivities for the whole family— performances, demonstrations, workshops, and author meet & greets.
Run for Chinatown LNY 2023 Midnight Run
Hot off the heels of celebrating the start of 2023, Run for Chinatown and Nike NYC are coming together to welcome in the year of the Water Rabbit. To kick off the holiday, they will come together on the eve of Lunar New Year for a nighttime 5K community run.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 p.m.
Where: NOREE, 274 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
25th Annual Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival
Better Chinatown USA will light hundreds of thousands of firecrackers to ward off evil spirits. Enjoy dances, cultural activities, and food vendors at the Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at the MAD’s intergenerational workshop led by artist-educator Jocelyn Yang. Inspired by the Chinese artisan tradition of sculpting colorful dough figurines, participants will sculpt New Year’s rabbits and other animals from the Chinese zodiac using rice-flour dough. Studio Sunday is an art-making program for visitors ages five and up. Tickets are required and include admission to the Museum. Space is limited.
25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan Chinatown
Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park. See colorful floats, marching bands, lion and dragon dancers, antique cars, beauty queens, and performers at Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Children’s Museum Lunar New Year Celebration
Join Brooklyn Children’s Museum as we usher in the Year of the Rabbit! Learn about the traditions of Lunar New Year through storytelling, live music, calligraphy workshops, and a rooftop lion dance parade led by the Chinatown Community Young Lions.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
The Lunar Market at Land to Sea
A mini market in the back of the Land to Sea coffee shop and creative venue, featuring small, Asian-owned businesses that range from apparel, art prints, jewelry, plants, stationeries, and more. There will be a Chinese candy/snack station where you can fill up your baggie and try some treats that may either spark nostalgia or be something you’ve never had before.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29
Where: Land to Sea, 402 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
The 8th Annual Red Envelope Show
Visit gallery and retail store My Plastic Heart to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit featuring original works on red envelopes from over 100 artists at the 8th Annual Red Envelope Show.
When: Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28. Exhibit closes Sunday, Feb. 26.
Where: My Plastic Heart, 40 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Queens
Flushing Lunar New Year Parade
You are invited to march with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 Lunar New Year Parade.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Tangram, 133-33 39th Avenue Queens, NY 11354
Queens Botanical Garden Year of the Rabbit Community Art & Guided Winter Walk
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly community art and guided winter walk. Make your mark in a community-created display for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and explore our 39 acres on an outdoor winter walk! Recommended for age 5 and up.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street Flushing, NY 11355
The Bronx
Wave Hill House Family Art Project: Fan for Lunar New Year!
Celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit by learning about rabbits and their role in the Chinese zodiac. Then, assemble and decorate a fan inspired by these unique animals.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471
Staten Island
Staten Island Zoo Lunar New Year Celebration
We’re kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year Celebration. Enjoy keeper talks, crafts, and meet the zoo’s ambassador animals featuring “animals of the zodiac.”
When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island, NY 10310
