NYC Restaurant Week: Here’s how to find some great meal deals this winter

NYC Restaurant Week returns this week! Catch NYC, pictured above, is one of this year’s many participants.

Grab your forks and make your reservations, NYC Restaurant is back with a stellar lineup of restaurants to choose from.

This year, 623 restaurants from across the city are offering deals for New Yorkers to explore new dining options in their boroughs. Here’s what you need to know about the popular dining program.

When is NYC Restaurant Week?

Despite what the name suggests, NYC Restaurant Week is actually three weeks long. This year, the program will take place from Jan. 16 through Feb. 4. Restaurants can choose to participate in any or all weeks of NYC Restaurant Week.

If you can’t participate in the upcoming Restaurant Week, no worries — the program also takes place during the summer.

What kind of deals can I expect?

Those participating in NYC Restaurant Week are offering pre-fixe menus priced at $30, $45 or $60, which is often well below their usual prices. Saturdays are excluded from the program, so you may want to pick a night during the week to enjoy the pre-fixe offerings.

What restaurants are participating this year?

As we mentioned before, there are 623 restaurants taking part in NYC Restaurant Week, with 508 options in Manhattan alone. There are 64 restaurants to choose from in Brooklyn, 34 in Queens, 12 in the Bronx and 5 on Staten Island. A full list of participating restaurants can be found at nyctourism.com.

Should I make a reservation?

Yes! Though you could try your best at just walking in for a table, you should make a reservation to guarantee your spot.

Can I order take-out or delivery?

Technically, take-out and delivery are not official components of Restaurant Week, so you’ll have to check with the restaurant you wish to order from before doing so.

To find participating restaurants and to make a reservation, visit nyctourism.com.