NYC’s Serendipity and Angelina Bakery create special sundae for this weekend only

Two New York City food staples are teaming up to create a delicious sweet treat for this weekend only!

Serendipity and Angelina Bakery have come together to create the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Bombolone Sundae. The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Bombolone Sundae was created by Chef Francesco Barros of Angelina and Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewart of Serendipity and Chef Joe Calderone, creative director of Serendipity.

Inspired by Serendipity’s 68 year old Frrrozen Hot Chocolate recipe and Angelina’s cream-filled bomboloni and gelato, the new sundae stacks Angelina’s creamy Italian imported chocolate gelato, Serendipity’s Frrrrozen hot chocolate infused with rich chantilly cream, three airy bite-sized Bomboloni, caramel drizzle and shaved chocolate sticks.

The new dessert will be available from June 2-5 at Angelina Bakery’s Times Square location, 1675 Broadway, for $20.