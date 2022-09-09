One of the world’s largest seafood distributors True World Foods has announced the return of the True World Foods Expo 2022 – New York City’s largest sushi event.

The event, which was closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will promote and celebrate sushi and Japanese culture to the estimated 2,000 New Yorkers expected to attend on Sept 18.

The event highlight is the tuna cutting demonstration which will show attendees how a 400-plus-pound bluefin tuna is processed and cut for sushi. Following the demonstration, top-rated sushi restaurants including Blue Ribbon Sushi, Hatsuhana, ICCA, Sushi Ryusei– will prepare sushi using the toro, chu-toro, and akami cuts for visitors to taste and experience.

Throughout the entire event, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited seafood and other Japanese culinary experiences to sample including delicacies like matcha, yuzu, wasabi, sake ice cream and more.

The expo will see about 50 food-related companies internationally, all of which specialize in high-quality seafood, as well as several popular Japanese foods like “yatai” or popular street foods often enjoyed in the country.

Additionally, 17 Japanese stores will be at the expo all to celebrate the culture as well as give guests the opportunity to experience and try flavors both new and familiar.

Tickets are $100 and available for purchase here.