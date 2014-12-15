Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Paulaner’s Potato crusted cod with saute?ed spinach and honey mustard sauce

Cod:

6 oz cod filet (boneless/skin off) 2 oz potato (raw/grated)

1 tea spoon flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 table spoon canola oil

Spinach:

1 teaspoon butter

1 chopped shallot

4 oz baby spinach

1 chopped garlic clove Salt and pepper to taste

Honey-mustard sauce:

1?2 cup vegetable stock

1 table spoon dijon mustard 1 table spoon sweet mustard 1 tea spoon honey

Cod:

Preheat a small saute? pan to medium high heat and add oil.

Season cod filet on both sides with salt and pepper, dust one side with flour press grated potatoes on.

Place filet (potato side down) in saute? pan and cook for 6-8 min or until potatoes are golden brown. Flip and cook for another 4-5 min.

Spinach:

In a saute? pan heat butter over medium high heat, add shallots and garlic, stir for one minute and add spinach. Stir for another minute and season with salt and pepper.