Pink Taco opens new restaurant in Times Square

A restaurant with locations across the country has made its way to New York City with a new spot in Times Square.

Pink Taco is a Mexican-inspired restaurant that was founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton. With locations in California, Florida, Boston, and Washington DC, Pink Taco’s new Times Square location opened at 7 Times Square on April 24.

The new location boasts a 10,500 square feet storefront with seating for 300 across two floors. Like the other Pink Taco spots, the Times Square location embraces a fusion of rustic and industrial vibes, with reclaimed barn wood and exposed columns alongside custom neon signs that bring Pink Taco’s signature vibrant color palette alive. Guests will also be able to enjoy murals painted by Jason Ackerman of Soho Ink that are placed throughout the restaurant, showcasing various traditional Mexican themes.

The bar area keeps the party going with a skull-shaped disco ball that is hit by the surrounding light. The second floor houses another bar with ith high-top and cocktail seating along with a private dining room off to the side.

Pink Taco’s menu was created with a passion for mixing traditional and modern Mexican dishes. The menu features Pink Taco fan favorites such as The Big Barbacoa Burrito (paired with Mexican rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, and topped with red chile sauce), Fried Lobster Tacos (chipotle mayo, mango-habanero salsa, avocado, cabbage slaw, on flour tortillas), Coconut Shrimp Tacos (served with red cabbage, orange chile salsa, mango-habañero salsa, and chipotle mayo served on corn tortilla) and Jalapeño Chile Poppers (paired with cotija cheese, served with cilantro ranch). Pink Taco’s brunch options include Pink Churro Pancakes, Mexican Bread Pudding French Toast, Breakfast Papas, and more.

The beverage program at Pink Taco features a variety of custom cocktails, including The Frozen Strawberry, The Lexis Spritz, and the Espresso Tequila Martini. For those who like mezcal and tequila, a steady flow of the spirits will be available on the menu for bottle service, shots or sips, and there is a selection of beer, wine and other spirits to choose from. Brunch cocktails include Rainbow Mimosa Buckets, pitchers of Fiery and Spiked Agua Frescas, and a Frozen Pink Sangria.

Finally, to keep the party going all night long, Pink Taco has a rotation of DJs spinning sets on its state-of-the-art sound system.

Pink Taco is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, with brunch from 8 to 11 a.m., Happy Hour from 3 to 7 p.m., and late-night bottle service from 9 p.m. until closing. Reservations are available via OpenTable. For more information, visit www.pinktaco.com.