Pop-up Cheetos restaurant The Spotted Cheetah features menu by Anne Burrell

A Cheetos restaurant popping up TriBeCa for three days next week is wait-listing guests hours after its arrival was announced Tuesday.

The Spotted Cheetah, which opens at 211 W. Broadway on Tuesday, Aug. 15, will serve a Cheetos-inspired menu designed by one “dangerously cheesy celebrity chef,” according to advertising copy from the mouth of mascot Chester Cheetah.

Anne Burrell – the spiky-haired host of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” and co-founder of the new Boerum Hill eatery, Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge – has somehow conceived three-course meals showcasing the cheesy, crunchy junk food.

Dishes on her Frito-Lay-backed menu include: Cheetos-crusted fried pickles with homemade ranch dressing as a starter; Cheetos “nachos” piled with a spicy sausage ragu, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream as an entree; and goat cheese cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar-flavored Cheetos Sweetos crust and blueberry compote for dessert.

She’ll present her inventive fare in what Frito-Lay senior marketing director Ryan Matiyow described in a statement as “an upscale and playful culinary setting.”

The Spotted Cheetah began taking reservations through the OpenTable app at 7 a.m. Tuesday. By afternoon, the restaurant had started a wait list, a spokeswoman confirmed.