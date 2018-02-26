McDonald’s ‘Rick and Morty’ Szechuan sauce back in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

McDonald’s is bringing back the beloved Szechuan sauce popularized by Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” — for at least as long as 20 million packets last.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that it would “make amends” starting Monday, Feb. 26, for a limited release of the sauce in October that did not “meet the expectations of our fans … We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed.”

Many fans were left disappointed on Oct. 7 after the long-awaited return of the savory sauce was so restricted that there simply wasn’t enough to go around. Many who lined up at McDonald’s locations throughout Manhattan and Queens took their anger to social media when the “super-limited batch” quickly sold out locally.

Customers shouldn’t have to camp out Monday to find some Szechuan to dip their Chicken McNuggets in — all city locations will join every McDonald’s nationwide in the re-release of the sauce.

Originally promoted in 1998 in connection with the premiere of Disney’s “Mulan,” McDonald’s Szechuan became an inside joke for the rabid fans of Dan Harmon’s “Rick and Morty.” In a third season episode, lead character Rick Sanchez has a meta moment when he tells his grandson, Morty, that he wants “that ‘Mulan’ McNugget sauce, Morty. That’s my series arc, Morty! If it takes nine seasons!”

Rick’s need for Szechuan sauce became a meme, but fans weren’t just being playful. More than 45,000 people would eventually sign a Change.org petition that demanded McDonald’s bring back the sauce, helping lead to the limited October re-release.

McDonald’s admits it “disappointed fans” in the fall and believes “it was important to not only bring back much more sauce this time, but to also admit our mistakes, answer questions and give fans access to the story behind the story.”

That “story” comes in the form of a three-part podcast, “The Sauce,” available on most podcasting platforms.