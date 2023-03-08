Second Allora Ristorante location to open in Le Méridien New York on Fifth Avenue

Allora Ristorante will open its second New York City location on March 8 at the new Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue hotel.

Elio & Sons hospitality group is delighted to bring fresh Italian fare to New York City’s most famous avenue at the newest Le Méridien property — part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio. Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue opened in December 2022.

Chef-owner Elio Albanese will run the kitchen that will provide signature dishes like Corzetti in a traditional walnut sauce and Elio’s famous take on Maccheroni alla Mugnaia (Miller’s Wife Pasta).

Corzetti in a traditional walnut sauce is a northwestern Italian dish with Ligurian roots shining through in the walnut sauce. In medieval times, each small, circular piece of pasta was hand-pressed using coins; now, wooden stamps are used to brand the pasta with custom designs and patterns.

Elio’s famous Maccheroni alla Mugnaia is composed of a thick, homemade 6-foot-long strand of pasta tossed in Ragù all’Abruzzese and topped with small veal meatballs, shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, dried chiles and peperoncino. The dish is presented on a wooden plank and accompanied by a pair of pasta scissors.

Allora will also serve breakfast dishes like Panettone French Toast and Settepani Bakery’s Maritozzi, which are sweet buns filled with freshly whipped cream.

The menu is complemented by a variety of beverage options. The wine offering includes varietals from Veneto to Sicily. Milano Modena serves as the restaurant’s specialty aperitivo. Its recipe is inspired by the Milano Torino, combining Emilia-Romagna’s Lambrusco with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Allora Ristorante’s new location is located at 292 Fifth Ave. For more information and to make reservations, visit www.alloraristorantenyc.com/allora-5th-ave.