Fifth Avenue to kick off holiday season with grand opening of light display, performances and more

Fifth Avenue is getting an early start to the holiday season with a grand opening ceremony next week.

On Nov. 17, Fifth Avenue will celebrate the beginning of “Fifth Season” at the Pulitzer Fountain, located at 764 Central Park South across from The Plaza Hotel.

This holiday season, Fifth Avenue will be decked out in all sorts of holiday decor created in New York by the artisans of Harlequin Designs, including 32 hand-crafted-in-Brooklyn animal sculptures across from the Plaza Hotel, as well as 5,000 feet of lighting, a skating rink, and 24 handmade icebergs surrounding the Pulitzer Fountain, all of which will be accompanied by music from Paul Brill. This experience will build on last year’s theme, Make It Bright, which included oversized lit toys including a teddy bear, dreidel, and red truck adorning Fifth Avenue from 47th – 60th Streets.

The Nov. 17 event will feature a musical performance by The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and a light show to bring the installation to life. Season hot beverages will be available from Angelina Paris, and caroling is encouraged. This year’s charitable partner for Fifth Season is City Harvest, and large toy installations that line the Avenue will allow tourists and patrons to donate directly to New York’s first and largest food rescue organization.

The event is open to the public and will start at 6 p.m. For more information, visit fifthavenue.nyc.