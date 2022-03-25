Slices for Devices returns to Zazzy’s Pizza on Lower East Side in April

Zazzy’s Pizza will join Back Market to host Slices for Devices on April 9.

This event will allow customers to exchange their old technology for pizza and cash, located at Zazzy’s Pizza Lower East Side, from 12 to 6 p.m. This event is the perfect opportunity to reorganize your used tech in addition to getting some freshly made pizza and money in return.

”When I got the call asking if I wanted to do a ‘slices for devices’ event, I loved the concept and was immediately in. Now we’re hoping to make it an annual event ahead of Earth Day,” Zazzy’s Pizza co-owner Richie Romero said.

“We love working with brands like Back Market that believe in doing things that are great for communities with the authentic players in the space. Between Zazzy’s, New York Nico, Cugine and Lil Mo, it’s a true New York event that helps the environment and brings value to consumers. What’s not to be excited about?” said Mirrorball founder & CEO, Michael Blatter who helped bring this upcoming event to life.

The Back Market BuyBack program will accept working or broken smartphones. Back Market is partnering with Lower East Side Ecology Center for recycling options for other old and used technology where someone can get pizza and limited edition merch.

More can be found below and by visiting www.slicesfordevices.com.