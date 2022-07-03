A popular protective skincare brand is teaming up with a plant-based ice cream company to serve a new collaborative ice cream flavor to the masses in Lower Manhattan.

Sunscoop, which boasts plant-based, allergen-friendly ice cream made with superfoods and no refined sugar, is hitting the road with Supergoop!, which creates feel-good, highly innovative SPF formulas for everyday use, in their new “Suntruck.” From July 7-11, New Yorkers will find the Suntruck handing out complimentary samples of dairy-free Sunscoop ice cream flavors and of Supergoop! sunscreen.

The truck will be handing out samples of a new limited-edition flavor, “Sweet Sunshine,” inspired by Supergoop!’s bestselling SPF Glowscreen. Sweet Sunshine has a truly unique flavor, featuring passionfruit, vanilla, ginger and turmeric, and is finished with a pearl powder to echo the same glowing finish that Supergoop!’s Glowscreen offers. The truck will also be selling Sunscoop’s Supernatural Strawberry and Cold Brew Swirl flavors for $7 a cup, as well as some of Supergoop!’s best selling SPF products.

The Suntruck will be parked on various corners in Lower Manhattan, and the exact parking location will be posted daily on the @supergoop and @sunscoop Instagram pages. The Suntruck will be making another appearance in New York City from July 21-24 and will be making stops in the Hamptons, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The Sweet Sunshine flavor will be available or nationwide shipping via Sunscoop’s DTC ecommerce shop ($62.99/4-pint bundle or $69.99/6-pint bundle) beginning on July 7.