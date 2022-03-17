Try your hand at winning ice cream this weekend at Big Gay Ice Cream pop-up

Play the Tell Me Without Telling Me party game for a chance to win a free soft-serve sundae with lots of toppings this weekend at three different Big Gay Ice Cream locations around the city. Spin Master Games is teaming up with the popular ice cream chain in this unique NYC pop-up experience.

The viral TikTok trend, tell me without telling me, inspired the creation of the game. Videos of people showing, not telling, how they could relate to certain topics are everywhere across the platform.

As a result, the Tell Me Without Telling Me Game is a hilarious card game where each player takes turns to give their teammates clues to guess the word on the card without telling them the word on the card. Following the rules with a roll of the die, players must guess the word under the categories: people, traits, things and NSFW (Not Safe For Work).

The Tell Me Without Telling Me Game is available now at Target and Amazon for $19.99.

During the Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience, visitors will play the game with the category of toppings. After choosing your ice cream flavor, roll the die and follow the rule while ordering toppings before the timer runs out. To win an exclusive topping, play the NSFW portion of the game.

Join Spin Master Games and Big Gay Ice Cream on Friday, March 18 at 5th Ave, Manhattan (between 25th and 26th Streets), Saturday, March 19 at Bedford Ave, Williamsburg (between N 6th and N 7th Streets) and Sunday, March 20 at Union Square Plaza (between E 17th and E 18th Streets).

Additionally, post and follow along on social media with #TellMeGame and tag @TellMeGame on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.