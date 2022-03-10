New York City’s Van Leeuwen launches seven exclusive flavors nationwide

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced its launch of seven new flavors nationwide.

This dairy and vegan ice cream produces high-quality, simple ingredients with the goal of making great ice cream that makes you feel good. This launch will include new and favorite flavors; Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee and Wild Blueberry Shortcake.

“What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market. We made these seven exclusive flavors using the same artisanal processes and ingredients that we have been using to make our ice cream for the past 15 years.” Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said. “We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine to cookie bakers with a social mission.”

The flavors will be exclusively sold at 3,500 Walmart locations nationwide over a 10-week rotation. This is the first exclusive rotation that Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart stores, and it has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.

“Having started the company with a single ice cream truck, we are beyond excited to bring Van Leeuwen to ice-cream lovers across the nation through Walmart,” Van Leeuwen said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have Van Leeuwen available at Walmart locations nationwide, especially with Walmart’s proven track record of providing reputable brands a national platform for its consumers to fall in love with its products.”

For more information about the new Van Leeuwen’s exclusive flavors and keep up on Van Leeuwen, follow @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.