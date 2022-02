Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You can fry that.

Tempura is not just for vegetables and shrimp. At KOA (12 W. 21st St.), Master Iron Chef Yuki Wakiya is deep frying brownies.

The tempura brownie is $12 and the restaurant is promoting it for National Brownie Day on Tuesday.

We think this crazy mash-up should be eaten anyday!