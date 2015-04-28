Uber launches food delivery service UberEATS in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Not one to be left in the dust, Uber is hitching a ride on the trendy food delivery train.

The taxi app launches UberEATS Tuesday in New York City, amNewYork has learned. Only two items will be available, but each day will feature different options from popular NYC restaurants. And Uber says it will deliver your food in 10 minutes or less.

Both items for launch day are from Marc Forgione’s American Cut: the NYC Cut Sandwich (steak sandwich) and the Spring in a bowl salad. Both are exclusive to UberEATS.

Each UberEATS menu item will typically be between $9-13, and a $4 delivery charge will be added to your bill regardless of the number of items ordered. Delivery is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., between 14th and 40th streets in Manhattan.

To order, open the app and click the EATS icon under the map.

NYC “is the ultimate foodie town and we’re excited to be partnering with the city’s local favorites,” said Josh Mohrer, general manager at Uber NYC.

Upcoming menu items:

Wed., April 29: Steak sandwich from Num Pang and Roasted beet salad from Scarpetta

Thurs., April 30: Kale Caesar salad from sweetgreen and Brisket sandwich and beans from Mighty Quinn’s

Friday, May 1: Uber meatballs and focaccia from Lugo and lobster roll from Barchetta

Menu’s will be announced a week in advance.

UberEATS is also launching in Chicago.