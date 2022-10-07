Van Leeuwen teams up with Sprouts to launch three nostalgic sweet treats

The New York ice cream company Van Leeuwen is reviving nostalgia with their launch of new ice cream bars and pints containing flavors consumers have grown up loving.

This October’s ice cream launch will include a new pint flavor, Vegan Banana Bread Pudding, releasing on Oct. 7, followed by two new specialty nostalgia ice cream bar flavors Black & White Layer Cake, which will be released later this month along with Strawberry Shortcake. Van Leeuwen’s reminiscent launch is the company’s first exclusive collaboration with Sprouts and will be permanently rolling into 390 locations, the new pint is available in 23 states today and will be followed by the ice cream bars later this month.

Known for making delicious dairy and non-dairy ice cream featuring quality ingredients and creative flavors, Van Leeuwen grew from a single New York City ice cream truck in 2008 to opening 34 scoop shops in NYC, NJ, CT, CA, PA, TX and CO, as well as creating their own pints and bars. This launch with Sprouts is just another growth for the adored ice cream brand.

Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Ben Van Leeuwen said about the launch, “Sprouts has been an amazing partner to Van Leeuwen the past few years, so we couldn’t be more excited to be launching a new pint flavor and two new ice cream bars exclusively in Sprouts stores… Sprouts has always been known as the grocery chain that carries brands that truly care about the ingredients it’s sharing with customers, so we feel exceptionally honored that Sprouts has given us the opportunity to launch new products exclusively in its stores.”