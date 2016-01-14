Dominique Ansel, Wylie Dufresne create ultimate breakfast sandwich

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The era of the next Cronut has finally arrived.

Chef Dominique Ansel has partnered with Chef Wylie Dufresne to create a breakfast sandwich you’ve probably only tasted in your dreams: The wd~Ansel.

The wd~Ansel is made with soft scrambled eggs with a confit egg yolk, homemade cheese à la Wylie, black truffle, bacon and maple flakes, all served on a smoked English muffin à la Dominique, with extra crisp truffled hash browns on the side.

The $20 special will be served at Dominique Ansel Kitchen, 137 Seventh Ave. South in Manhattan, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday through Monday, or until supplies run out.

Bonus for Cronut fans: The Cronut line may be shorter this weekend — take advantage!