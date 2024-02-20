Winnie’s Broadway hosts a Taylor Swift-themed party in New York City every Friday night

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Taylor Swift party is happening every Friday night at Winnie’s Broadway that will have you dancing in your Levi’s all night long.

Located at 240 West 52nd St., Winnie’s can be found above the popular bar Haswell Green’s, which opened up five years ago. According to Kevin Mulhern, manager at both spaces, the team had been wanting to do something with the upper floor of the location for a while.

“We decided to do a full rebrand of the second floor and we decided to call it Winnie’s after my grandmother back in Ireland,” said Mulhern. “We wanted a different concept from Haswell’s, we’re trying to go for a tropical oasis in Midtown, something that we felt that Midtown was missing.”

Winnie’s launched with a menu of shareable plates, wood-fired pizzas and other classic entrees, as well as a list of signature cocktails ranging from options that are bright and tropical, elegant and classic, and honest and boozy.

Recently, Winnie’s launched a Taylor Swift-themed Bottomless Boozy Dinner Party for all of New York City’s resident Swifties every Friday night. For $30, guests who are 21+ can enjoy unlimited select drinks and Prosecco for 90 minutes with the purchase of one entree per person, all while rocking out to the ultimate Taylor Swift playlist.

“We just feel like she’s been part of everyone’s conversation of late even before Super Bowl Sunday, that was a happy coincidence for us,” said Mulhern. “We just feel that she reaches out to a wide audience from 21-year-olds to 41-year-olds.”

Mulhern says that the Taylor Swift nights are a full party every Friday, making it the perfect place to celebrate a girl’s night out. The house DJ, DJ Justin, dons his Travis Kelce jersey and puts on the tunes on the big screens throughout the space.

There are also Taylor Swift-themed cocktails to choose from that never go out of style, including the Cruel Summer (resperado tequila, passionfruit, coconut cream and lime), the Shake It Off (vodka, borghetti, vanilla, cold brew and chocolate dust), and the Welcome to New York (raspberry vodka, mango, passion fruit, lime and raspberry dust).

“We provide red sunglasses to everyone, we provide boas as well so it’s a really fun, fun atmosphere. Everyone’s having a good time,” said Mulhern. “If anyone’s celebrating a birthday party, a bachelorette party, it’s the perfect night out for a group of girls.”

Though it’s only been happening for a few weeks, the Taylor Swift nights have quickly become immensely popular.

“It’s been incredible. We had a couple of influencers come in, which have really helped reach a wider audience in the Five Boroughs,” said Mulhern. “It’s just because [Taylor Swift] is so popular right now. It’s just really taken off so quick and we’re really happy with it.”

It’s not stopping at Taylor Swift for Winnie’s. The restaurant has already hosting Saxy Saturdays, a bottomless brunch party with live DJs and saxophone music, and they plan on hosting a Westlife and Spice Girl-themed nights sometime in the future.

But in the meantime, Winnie’s can serve as your quick little escape from the city.

“It’s like a tropical escape in Midtown, there’s nothing like it around here,” said Mulhern.

The Taylor swift nights kick off at 4 p.m., with last seating taking place at 10 p.m. Winnie’s is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Tuesdays, 4 p.m. til late Wednesday to Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays. For more information on Winnie’s or to make a reservation, visit winniesbroadway.com.