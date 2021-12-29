Expedited COVID-19 test kits arrive at JFK Airport

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The new offensive fight against COVID-19 got a boost Tuesday night as the first shipment of 13 million home COVID-19 test kits arrived at JFK via Air China Airlines, in the pouring rain, with more shipments planned throughout the week.

In alignment with President Biden’s vow to get the variants under control, Governor Kathy Hochul has augmented the Federal supply with the NYS Department of Health, DHS and testing kit provider iHealth, Port Authority Police and CBP, by expediting these kits to the U.S. in freighter aircraft.

Worldwide Flight Services ground handlers at JFK Airport transferred the test cargo onto trucks bound redistribution facilities. It’s expected that the at-home testing kits could distributed to individuals and school districts later Wednesday.