The Hamptons: Food takes a front seat this weekend

Where to eat, drink and party in the Hamptons this weekend.

Eat, drink, party — and then eat some more this weekend in the Hamptons:

SPATINI TIME

For a taste of Hamptons flair (minus a massive output of cash), try the Spatini Cocktail Party Friday on the roof at Gurney’s in Montauk. Admission includes drinks, hors d’oeuvres, spa services and giveaways while DJ Adam Lipson plays beachy beats. 6-9 p.m., $25; 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345)

DELICIOUSNESS

For a literal taste of the East End, Dan’s Papers hosts another edition of “Taste of Summer” this weekend. The two-part affair starts Friday at Sayre Park, with local chefs in a grill-off against some of Manhattan’s top kitchen talent while the Food Network’s Robert Irvine hosts. Then Saturday, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks brings food and wine samplings from more than 40 East End restaurants to the park for an affair hosted by Katie Lee and Geoffrey Zakarian. Friday from 8-11 p.m, $120 (includes food and drink), Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m., $160; 156 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, Danstasteofsummer.com

ARTSY FUN

Celebrity drag performer Lady Bunny hosts the Hamptons Tea Dance,part of this year’s weekend-long ArtHamptons, Saturday at Nova’s Ark. Expect dancing and cocktails, as well as a play area for children. Tickets benefit the Empire State Pride Agenda. 4-8 p.m., $150; 60 Millstone Rd., Bridgehampton, prideagenda.org

LADIES ONLY

Shecky’s migrates east for the weekend with an installment of its “Girls Day Out” Saturday at the Southampton Historical Museum, which will involve shopping, goodie bags, fashion trends and free samples. 1-6 p.m., $15 (advance purchase required); 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 212-242-2566, sheckys.com

We hear that:



Luxury lifestyle brand Minnie Rose is opening a pop-up shop this Saturday at Navy Beach (16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868). The event will benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation.



Veuve Clicquot’s summer tour is making stops in the Hamptons this weekend. Find the champagne brand’s mail truck Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk Resort (290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk), where it will be selling Yellow Label paired with oysters and French fries. That night, the truck will head to the Memory Motel (692 Montauk Hwy., Montauk), where flutes of Yellow Label will be available from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.