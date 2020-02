Hudson Yards has a “delicious floral scent,” unlike the West Side of Manhattan.

The heady petal party in Bond No. 9’s beguiling new bouquet is for white flower enthusiasts.

These Hudson Yards are planted with fields of lily of the valley (Diorissimo, anyone?), a riot of freesia (Antonia’s Flowers), orange flowers, peonies, lychees and peonies.

This light, delicious floral scent stays true on the skin and doesn’t turn into something else: You’ll smell like flowers all day. $200 (50 ml) or $285 (100 ml); available April 1 at Bond No. 9 stores