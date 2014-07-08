JULY 9

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Burn calories during the dance fitness workout. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

JULY 10

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square -- CrossFit: With Reebok. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

How Acupuncture Works: Learn what the practice is used for, how it can help you and more. 6 p.m., FREE. InnerSource Health, 345 Seventh Ave., 16th Fl. Info and RSVP: 631-421-1848

JULY 11

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: This Dodge YMCA class gets your heart pumping with hip hop music and step-by-step dance moves. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 12

Kayaking: Glide along the water while kayaking with the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse, as part of the series, City of Water Day. No experience necessary. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 floating dock. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

JULY 13

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth's "Any K" Event: Walk or run at this wellness event that's encouraging New Yorkers to track their steps. 1-4 p.m., FREE. Astoria Park, Hoyt Avenue North and 19th Street, Astoria. Info and RSVP: smallsteps.emblemhealth.com

JULY 14

Senior Fitness: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Early Morning Yoga: Join Dodge YMCA for a yoga class that integrates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation to stretch, strengthen and condition. Limited mats available. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 lawn, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 15

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Circuit-style Workout: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by Kat Ellis and Rachel Woods. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

