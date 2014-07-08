LATEST PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
Lifestyle

Free NYC workouts: CrossFit, kayaking, Zumba and more

Get fit this week with free Zumba classes

Get fit this week with free Zumba classes and more. Photo Credit: iStock

Print

 

JULY 9

 

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Burn calories during the dance fitness workout. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

 

 

 

JULY 10

 

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square -- CrossFit: With Reebok. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

How Acupuncture Works: Learn what the practice is used for, how it can help you and more. 6 p.m., FREE. InnerSource Health, 345 Seventh Ave., 16th Fl. Info and RSVP: 631-421-1848

 

 

 

JULY 11

 

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: This Dodge YMCA class gets your heart pumping with hip hop music and step-by-step dance moves. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

 

 

 

JULY 12

 

Kayaking: Glide along the water while kayaking with the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse, as part of the series, City of Water Day. No experience necessary. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 floating dock. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

 

 

 

JULY 13

 

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth's "Any K" Event: Walk or run at this wellness event that's encouraging New Yorkers to track their steps. 1-4 p.m., FREE. Astoria Park, Hoyt Avenue North and 19th Street, Astoria. Info and RSVP: smallsteps.emblemhealth.com

 

 

 

JULY 14

 

Senior Fitness: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Early Morning Yoga: Join Dodge YMCA for a yoga class that integrates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation to stretch, strengthen and condition. Limited mats available. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 lawn, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

 

 

 

JULY 15

 

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Circuit-style Workout: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by Kat Ellis and Rachel Woods. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events