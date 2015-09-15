Free outdoor fitness classes in NYC this week

Enjoy the cooler fall temps at these workouts.

SEPT. 16

Demo Week: Try semi-private training classes including Pilates Reformer, Kettlebell Boxing, Pure Strength and Tai Chi (schedule at asphaltgreenl.org). Now through Saturday, FREE. Asphalt Green, 555 E. 90th St. Info and RSVP: FitnessUES@asphaltgreen.org or call 646-981-2247

Ironstrength Workout in Central Park: Run or walk hills, followed by plyometric strength training. 6:20-7:20 a.m., FREE. Meet at the Delacorte Theater at 6:15 a.m. RSVP here

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Powered by the People Dance Party: Work out on a light-up dance floor, which will remain lit as long as people dance. With Fairfield Inn and Suites and Life Time Fitness. 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., FREE. Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St.

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade.

SEPT. 17

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP here

Classes on the Cobbles: 40-minute Zumba class. 6:15 p.m., FREE. Gansevoort Plaza on Gansevoort Street between Hudson Street and Ninth Avenue. RSVP here

SEPT. 18

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

SEPT. 19

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

Zumba Party: Family-friendly event with a live DJ at Asphalt Green’s Battery Park City (gymnasium) and Upper East Side (Murphy Center) locations. No registration required. 12:30-1:30 p.m., FREE. 212 North End Ave., 55 E. 90th St.

SEPT. 20

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

SEPT. 21

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

SEPT. 22

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Tai Chi on the High Line: With Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel.

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP here