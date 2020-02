This will not happen again for 35 years.

Look out for black cats and avoid walking under any ladders, because according to superstition, Friday night is about to be the creepiest night we’ve seen in more than a decade.

For the first time since Oct. 13, 2000, notoriously unlucky Friday the 13th is set to coincide with a full moon.

While we doubt you’ll spot any werewolves as you go about your Friday night plans, we do suggest you stop and take notice– this will not happen again until Aug. 13, 2049, according to NASA.