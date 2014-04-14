Get the best of both worlds in Killington, Vt.

By now, most New Yorkers are over the snow, while some still salivate at the thought of an extended ski season. For a destination that offers recreation for both types, look no further than Killington, Vt., and the surrounding area.

KILLINGTON

Anchor your trip with a stay at Killington Ski Resort. The spring ski season is currently underway, which means snow without the sub-zero temperatures. There are also snowshoeing trails and a tubing park to keep snow bunnies entertained. The season lasts as long as the snow does, which is usually through May and maybe into June.

Non-skiers will find plenty to do here, too. Take a gondola ride up to the 4,100-foot peak for cocktails or a bite to eat at the Peak Lodge amid magnificent views. The Killington Grand Spa is a relaxing place to spend the afternoon for those who prefer to be pampered. And throughout the spring, check out the resort’s Nor’Beaster Festival events. The season-long party includes live music, BBQs and pond skimming, a spectacle where you can watch costumed skiers and snowboarders skim and splash into icy waters.

As spring warms into summer and the snow disappears altogether, the resort offers 45 miles of mountain biking and 15 miles of hiking trails. There’s also a 18-hole championship golf course to enjoy.

BRIDGEWATER CORNERS

No matter the season, the Long Trail Brewing Company makes a great afternoon excursion. Just a 15-minute drive east in Bridgewater Corners, the brewery offers tours and samples of its signature craft ales. There is also a restaurant on site serving beer-infused pub fare.

PITTSFORD

For those with more of a sweet tooth, check out the New England Maple Museum, a 30-minute drive northwest of Killington in Pittsford. Learn about the history of maple sugaring dating back to the Native Americans and sample various grades of syrups and maple-flavored treats. Don’t miss the town’s four 150-year-old covered bridges, too.

WOODSTOCK

More quaint New England charm awaits visitors in the village of Woodstock, 30 minutes east of Killington. Stroll down the flower-flecked sidewalks, stopping into art galleries, shops and eateries and take a rest in the picturesque town green. Don’t forget to take home a souvenir crafted by a local artisan.

RUTLAND

If you’re headed west toward Rutland, pop in to the Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont, located just a few minutes from the ski resort. The museum is chock-full of all things Rockwell, including advertisements, calendars, illustrations and some of his iconic magazine covers.

PLYMOUTH

For another dose of American history, take a 30-minute trip south to Plymouth, home of former U.S. President Calvin Coolidge. Get a taste of what it was like to live in the early 20th century as you tour the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site. The well-preserved village includes the Coolidge family home, a cheese factory, a general store, a church and a schoolhouse. The site opens for the season on May 24.