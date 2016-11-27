Gilt, North Shore Animal League to host fundraising holiday puppy party

For the holidays this year, give the gift of giving to shelter pets.

North Shore Animal League America is teaming up with Gilt to host a free puppy party from Fri. Dec. 2 through Sun. Dec. 4. The festivities will take place at the Gilt shop in Saks OFF 5th, at 125 E. 57th St.

Attendees will be able to play with and adopt new canine friends, and Gilt will cover the costs of the first 20 approved adoptions. Guests can also shop holiday-inspired dog clothes, accessories and gear both at the puppy party and at gilt.com.

“Here at Gilt, we’re passionate about pets and the joy they bring to people’s lives,” the online retailer’s vice president of integrated marketing and creative production, Virginia Carnesale, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with North Shore Animal League America to help lovable puppies find new homes, in style.”

For those who want to extend their contributions, tax-deductible donations can be made to North Shore through Gilt.com. The funds will go toward pet toys, collars and leashes, heartworm tests, and vaccinations and other preventive care for shelter animals.

To attend the puppy party, RSVP at gilt.com.