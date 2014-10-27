Halloween costume tips from Kelly Killoren Bensimon

How to dress to impress this Halloween.

Halloween is days away, and every year the costumes get more incredible.

One theme I’m seeing is futurism.

Last Saturday, Allison Sarofim and Stuart Parr had a futuristic party, which featured huge dancing Hello Kitty girls, the fantastic Taimane Gardner on ukulele and a food truck outside. In the spirit of my great friend Matthew Zink, I channeled Elizabeth Hurley as a Barbarella of the future in a Charlie by MZ white one-piece and silver leggings.

Silver seemed to be the color of choice; jewelry designer Eddie Borgo was sprayed-painted in all silver, from his hat and face to his sweater and jeans.

Other popular Halloween costumes this year are minions, superheroes, Burning Man-inspired and looks from “Frozen” and “Cabaret.”

If you are looking for great last-minute costumes, my list is Newyorkcostumes.com, Rickyshalloween.com, Amazon.com, Abracadabra (19 W. 21 St.), Spirit (70 Spring St.) and Patricia Field (306 Bowery).

For some professional help, celebrity hair stylist Ricardo Rojas, famous for his Cher wigs, can give you an authentic and hot wig at his NYC salon. For makeup, it’s done the best at MAC, Make Up For Ever and Patricia Field Salon.

Have a great look? Send me photos on Twitter. I wanna see how you holler on Halloween.