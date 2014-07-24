Hamptons 2014: Fundraiser season is in full swing

Shoppers attend Super Saturday 16 at Nova’s Ark Project in Watermill on July 27, 2013. Photo Credit: Tribeca Film

The gala fundraiser season is at its peak.

SUPER SATURDAY

The organizers call it a garage sale, but the annual “Super Saturday” affair is really a combination fundraiser for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund and a shopping experience featuring upscale clothing, accessories, beauty products and home goods from more than 100 designers and companies at various discounts. The event, happening on, of course, Saturday, is hosted by talk show host Kelly Ripa and fashion luminary Donna Karan. 1-6 p.m., tickets start at $450; Nova’s Art Project, 30-60 Millstone Rd., Water Mill, 800-873-9569, ocrf.org

POOCH-PAL PARTY

The nonprofit Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue is throwing its third annual summer benefit Saturday at the home of WNBC news anchor Chuck Scarborough. Gimme Shelter, which works to save dogs from kill shelters nationwide, has put together an evening featuring hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a live performance from Grammy-winning singer Loudon Wainwright. 5 p.m., $125 in advance, $175 at the door; call 631-903-9215 or visit gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org for more information

PRAISE FOR FLAY

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is not just a kitchen king, but an accomplished cookbook writer, restaurateur and TV host. The James Beard Foundation will celebrate all of Flay’s achievements at its annual Chefs & Champagne summer tasting party Saturday at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Guests can also enjoy wine, beer and bites prepared by more than 30 chefs. 5 p.m., $275-$375; 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponac, 212-627-2308, jamesbeard.org

HONORING HIZZONER

Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg will be honored by the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation at the Art for Life Gala Saturday at Fairview Farms. Broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien hosts, and TV personality Star Jones is this year’s honorary chairwoman. Rounding out the night will be live performances from hip-hop stars Doug E Fresh, Kurtis Blow and Naughty by Nature. 6 p.m., tickets starting at $1,500; 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 212-254-6677, rushphilanthropic.org

We hear that…



Artist Jeremy Penn will be doing live painting poolside at the Capri Hotel Southampton (281 County Rd., Southampton, 631-504-6575) Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. as part of the event #DissaronnoSummerCamp. The outcome of the live painting will be revealed when it’s completed on Sunday and will be available for purchase through JL Art Advisory. Other festivities include cocktail receptions on Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and a mixology class Saturday from 6-8 p.m. RSVP to DisaronnoSummerCamp@indieFORK.com.