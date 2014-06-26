Hamptons 2014: Sunset movies, soccer and stars

Events in the Hamptons will keep you busy.

Sunset movies, soccer and stars (the human kind) will be out on the South Fork this weekend:

FREE MOVIES

The Hamptons International Film Festival doesn’t take place until October, but its organizers will host a free Friday outdoor film series at the Southampton Arts Center throughout the summer. Movies start at sunset (around 8:30 p.m.) and you’ll want to bring your own seating and refreshments. Friday night’s film is “Ghostbusters.” 8:30 p.m., FREE; 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0967

GOAL!

Just because the Hamptons are virtually devoid of sports bars doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate FIFA soccer on the East End. Rowdy Hall in East Hampton (10 Main St., 631-324- 8555) and Townline BBQ in Sagaponack (3593 Townline Rd., 631-537-2271) are serving drafts in commemorative 16-oz. World Cup cups for $6 (refills for $5), which can also be had with $8 caipirinhas, Brazil’s national cocktail ($7 refills).

FUNDRAISERS APLENTY

The annual Phoenix House Summer Party benefit (sold out) is Saturday at 6 p.m. at a private home. Director Joel Schumacher is among the honorees; news anchor Rosanna Scotto is the emcee; George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth and Beth Stern are among the co-chairs; and Grammy-nominated musician John Forte performs (646-505-2013).

News correspondent Rita Cosby hosts the sold-out Heart of the Hamptons Gala at the Hayground School in Bridgehampton to help raise funds for the American Heart Association, with That ’70s Band performing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (hamptonsheartball.heart.org).

Got a penchant for disco? Yvonne Elliman is the honorary chairwoman of the Red, White & Blue East End Hospice Summer Gala, at the Sandacres Estate in Quogue Saturday at 7 p.m. (tickets from $125, 631-288-7080, eastendhospice.org).

We hear that:

Vanity Fair contributing editor Michael Shnayerson recently published “The Big Book of the Hamptons” ($75, Assouline), a, yes, big book perfect for your coffee table. The deluxe tome by the long-time Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton resident explores the East End’s varied architecture, from fish shacks to sprawling mansions, in large-format photographs that are paired with quotes and anecdotes from the likes of Frank Stella and Willem de Kooning.