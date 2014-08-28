Hamptons 2014 weekend: Zoe Kravitz’s Lolawolf, environmental benefit and more

The last weekend of the 2014 summer season promises eats, beats and musical treats.

A TASTE OF FLOYD

Environmental group Azuero Earth Project is hosting its second Biennial Family Picnic and Concert benefit Saturday, and the gathering looks to please music lovers with performances by former “Saturday Night Live” musical director G.E. Smith and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. 4-7 p.m., tickets start at $100; 962 Springs Fireplace Rd., East Hampton, 631-907-9040, nwsdy.li/azuerobenefit

GET TRASHED

For the 2014 finale of Finale East Hampton, the nightclub will be bringing in Los Angeles DJ Tommy Trash to spin out its last summer Saturday. Large crowds are expected. While table service is always the best way to get in the door, Finale is also known to grant admission for a cover charge. 11 p.m.; 44 Three Mile Harbor Rd., 212-627-1235, fieastinfo@emmgrp.com

LAST GASP OF INDIE

Montauk hot spot The Surf Lodge rolls out its final wave of free indie music shows this weekend, starting with alt-pop act Hospitality at the pond-side hotel’s deck Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 6 p.m., actress-singer Zoë Kravitz’s band, Lolawolf, takes the Lodge stage, and then Brooklyn’s The Skins will follow suit at 7 p.m. on Sunday. FREE; 183 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-483-5037, thesurflodge.com

JAZZY ROAST

Many will be grilling on Labor Day, but if you’d rather let someone else handle the fire, c/o The Maidstone has a cookout with lamb as the main dish of a four-course meal, served family-style. 4-8 p.m., $75; 207 Main St., East Hampton, RSVP at 631-324-5006