Health calendar: May 14-20

Get fit through these free events this week. Photo Credit: Joseph Leonard

MAY 14

Low Back Pain Management Lecture: Pain management specialist Dr. Karan Johar and Dr. Anne Williams, naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, present conventional and natural therapies for low back pain. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Inner Source Health, 345 7th Ave. Info and RSVP: eventbrite.com

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MAY 15

Diabetes Management: Hear more about a mind, body and spirit approach to diabetes management. 4-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 646-574-6140

Emblem Healthy Living — Acutherapy: Learn acutherapy techniques to use pressure points and breathing to improve circulation, alleviate stress and pain, and increase relaxation and stamina. 5:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

MAY 16

Walk Away the Pounds: Follow this walk-in-place DVD workout, with no complicated steps and no equipment needed. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 646-574-6140

Emblem Healthy Living — Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

MAY 17

Walk to Cure Arthritis: Raise funds and awareness to fight the nation’s leading cause of disability. The event features a three-mile and one-mile course, arthritis information and activities. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their dogs. 10 a.m., FREE. Meet at Foley Square, 111 Worth St. Info and RSVP: arthritis.org

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MAY 18

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

MAY 19

Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class with modified moves and pacing for active, older adults and those just starting their fitness journey. 6-7 p.m, FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Kick, punch, block and move and this total-body workout. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

MAY 20

Fibromyalgia Workshop: Discover hidden causes of and remedies for the syndrome. 1-2 p.m., FREE. McBurney YMCA, 125 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-344-0740

Meditation Made Easy: Learn how to meditate in just a few simple steps to help lesson effects of stress, worry and tension. 1-2 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999