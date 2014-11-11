NYC free and cheap workouts this week

Get fit through cardio classes and more this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Body Sculpt: Burn calories through resistance training, yoga and cardio. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

UFC Gym SoHo Grand Opening: UFC Gym celebrates its newest location with an evening of free boxing classes, food, music and more. 5-10 p.m., FREE. 277 Canal St., 3rd Fl. Info: 212-858-9880

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Caribbean Dance: Workout incorporating resistance training, yoga and cardio. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Wellth Series: Featuring spinning classes, yoga, expert panels, food and more, in partnership with Wellthily. 9 a.m., $35. Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and tickets: cycfitness.com/studios/new-york/buy

Mark Jenkins Method: The celebrity personal trainer leads the full-body workout set to music. 1-3 p.m., $20. CompleteBody’s CBXT Studio, 10 Hanover Square. Info and registration: markjenkinsmethod@gmail.com

SUNDAY

Nature Exploration Hike: Moderate hike to discover the plants and animals that inhabit Prospect Park. 1 p.m., FREE. Meet at Vanderbilt Street and Prospect Park Southwest, Windsor Terrace. Info: 718-421-2021

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Learn yoga poses and improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

Tai Chi Class: Led by a Tai Chi master. 11 a.m., $5. The Cardiac Health Center, 174-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows. Info: 718-670-1695

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing: Work your core and lower-body strength during this cardio workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860