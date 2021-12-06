BREAKING: Mayor de Blasio announces vaccine mandate for all private employers in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City will institute a first-in-the-country vaccine mandate for all private-sector employers this month to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, Dec. 6.

New Yorkers will have to get their shots against the infectious virus by Dec. 27 — four days before de Blasio leaves office — and the city will start requiring two doses of the vaccine instead of just one, the mayor said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” Hizzoner said. “So as of today we’re going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure, our health commissioner will announce, a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board.”

Children aged 5-11 will also be required to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine starting Dec. 14 for activities like indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment, de Blasio said.

Currently, only about 20% of New Yorkers in that age group have gotten vaccinated, according to the mayor.

“A lot of parents, of course, want to take their kids out to wonderful things that’ll be happening in the holiday season. Here’s a reminder, get your child vaccinated,” he said.

New Yorkers 12-years-old or above will have to show proof of getting two doses, just like adults, except for people who got the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The move will apply to some 184,000 businesses, according to City Hall, and comes after the mayor announced a mandate for yeshivas, Catholic schools, and other private schools on Thursday, where teachers and students will have to show proof of at least one dose by Dec. 20.

De Blasio also pushed through a vaccination mandate for all city workers over the past month, which initially faced vocal backlash from some departments, but bumped up the average inoculation rate for the municipal workforce to 94% for at least one dose as of Dec. 1.

“The fact that this is universal, and this would be my advice to mayors, governors, CEOs all over the country, use these vaccine mandates,” de Blasio said on the cable news show. “The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say, ‘okay, it’s time, I’m going to do this.'”

The lame duck mayor claimed he would work to enforce the new mandate by joining forces with the “business community” and release the exact guidelines by Dec. 15, and said it will be effective like previous restrictions on indoor dining, gyms, and other venues.

“There were a few times where we had to penalize people, but it was rare. So, we are going to put together the rules, work with the business community,” he said.

Eight Omicron cases have been detected in New York State residents as of Saturday, seven of which were found in New York City, and two additional detections were connected to out-of-state travelers who attended an anime convention in the Javits Center last month.

It will be up to incoming Mayor Eric Adams whether to actually keep these new restrictions, and a spokesperson for his campaign did not commit to upholding the policies.

“The Mayor-elect will evaluate this mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals,” said Evan Thies in a statement.