Six new cases of Omicron found in New York City

Six more cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York City.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office released the latest COVID-19 cases that have been reported in New York. Throughout the state, a total of 9,833 COVID-19 tests came back positive for COVID-19. The state’s percentage rating was at 4.27%, with the 7-day rate at 4.75%. On Dec. 7, 40 people died of COVID-19 in New York.

In New York City, 2,590 tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 7. The 7-day positive percentage rate on that same day reached 2.39% in the Bronx, 2.32% in Brooklyn, 1.60% in Manhattan, 2.89% in Queens and 3.88% on Staten Island, with a 2.35% rate overall. A total of 8 New York City residents succumbed to the virus that day.

In total, New York City has 13 reported cases of the Omicron variant, with six new cases reported on Dec. 7.

“Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let’s use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together.”

As of Dec. 7, 30,759,134 total vaccine doses have been administered, with 138,694 administered in the past 24 hours.