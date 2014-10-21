Free NYC workouts: Marathon training, cardio dance and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zumba combines dance moves with aerobics.

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC – Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-153

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC – Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC – Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Cross Training: Get fit through this full-body workout, which combines yoga, cardio and resistance training. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Fitness Fest: Featuring a 45-minute signature Body Conceptions workout, food from Chef Jenne Claiforne of The Nourishing vegan and more. 8-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: Eventbrite.com

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Zumba: This total-body workout combines dance moves with aerobics. 1:30-2:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and registration: 866-653-1904

Run The River 5K: Run along the waterfront pathway’s in this annual 5K. Proceeds benefit the Randall’s Island Park Alliance. 10 a.m., $35-$40. Icahn Stadium in Randall’s Island Park. Info and registration: Runtheriver2014.karma411.com

MONDAY

TUESDAY

