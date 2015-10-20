Health and fitness events in NYC this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

OCT. 21

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Walking and exercises using park benches to work different muscle groups. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

New York Memory Center — Bushwick Open House: Learn about services for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1143-45 Dekalb Ave., Bushwick. Info: 718-781-7697

Shape Up NYC — Bolly X: Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program. 7:10-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-760-9800

Shape Up NYC — Capoeira: Brazilian art form combining dance, martial arts and acrobatics. 8:15-9:45 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-760-9800

OCT. 22

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

New York State Health Open Enrollment Workshop: Learn about Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and the state’s healthcare exchange. Hosted by NYC Health and Hospitals and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE. Gouverneur Health, 227 Madison St., main floor auditorium. RSVP here

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Open Run Night at Icahn Stadium: For beginners and avid runners alike. 6-8 p.m., FREE. Randall’s Island Park. Info: 212-830-7722

CheerFit Pep Rally: Cheer-inspired workout party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 121 Wooster St. RSVP here

OCT. 23

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Walking and exercises using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

OCT. 24

Run the River 5K: Run in support of Randall’s Island Park preservation. 8:30 a.m., $40 in advance, $45 day of. Icahn Stadium at Randall’s Island Park. Register here

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Pile for Pink: Special Xtend Barre Brooklyn donation class in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds go to 5 Under Forty. 2 p.m., $30. 147 Remsen St., Brooklyn Heights. Register here

Big Apple Crunch: Celebration of healthy, seasonal eating as part of National Food Day.

OCT. 25

Kerboomka Dance Fitness: With instructor Nikki Pebbles. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 125 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-929-0512

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Yoga for Runners: Pre-marathon yoga class designed for runners. 1:30-2:30 p.m., FREE. Central Park’s Great Hill, West 106th Street. Register here

OCT. 26

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Walking and exercises using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC — Ninja Balance/Supple Strength: HIIT class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

OCT. 27

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Tai Chi Class: For all levels and abilities. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov