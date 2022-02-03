Webinar | Updates in heart failure management for providers

February is Heart Health Awareness Month, and you should know what’s going on with one of the most important organs in your body.

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, professionals will discuss the latest updates in terms of treating and managing heart failure. The webinar will be cohosted by Nir Uriel, MD Professor of Medicine Director, Heart Failure, Heart Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support Programs, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Speakers will include:

Jennifer Haythe, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine Associate Director Adult Pulmonary Hypertension Program Center for Advanced Cardiac Care, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Kevin Clerkin MD, MSc, FACC Assistant Professor of Medicine Center for Advanced Cardiac Care, Columbia University Irving Medical Center NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Maria Karas, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine Medical Director, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Perkin Center for Heart Failure, Weill Cornell Medicine NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Reema Bhatt, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital Weill Cornell Medicine

The webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10. Click the link below to register.