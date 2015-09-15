Helen Mirren attends Badgley Mischka at New York Fashion Week

Despite the fact that she’s always named best-dressed on the red carpet, Helen Mirren, on hand for the Badgley Mischka show on Tuesday afternoon, said, “I am not really a fashionista, honestly. As they say, I clean up good. I try my best in certain circumstance when I know I should, but it’s not the driving force in my life. But I do love fashion, I do.”

And she does love Badgley Mischka. “They’ve made me look gorgeous on many red carpets so I’m very grateful to them,” Mirren said, adding that the labels’ evening dresses “are inventive and just utterly beautiful.”

Wearing a white tweed suit from the label, she appeared to be shopping at the show.

Mirren sat rapt in the front row, occasionally taking runway pictures with her phone.