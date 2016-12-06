Holiday gifts for the fashionista, from skincare to style

From skincare to sparkles, and everything stylish in between.

Fashionistas and product junkies are well-catered to all year round, but the holiday season is when the fun really happens, with waves of new beauty products, pretty packaging and decadent gift sets galore.

Here we’ve cherry-picked some of the standouts: Whether shopping for a makeup master, skincare devotee or slave to fashion, with these items you’ll have gifting in the bag.

“Library of Luminaries: Coco Chanel”: Zena Alkayat and Nina Cosford present an informative illustrated biography of a fashion icon. ($16.95 at amazon.com)

“New York: Through a Fashion Eye”: Megan Hess highlights NYC’s most fashionable shops, hotels, cafes and more. ($24.99 at barnesandnoble.com)

Dr. Jart+’s Masking All The Way: The skincare brand offers a sampling of these famed Korean masks in cute Christmas packaging. ($37 at sephora.com)

Florapy’s sheet mask collection: This collection is perfect for that aromatherapy-obsessed friend. ($56 at florapybeauty.com)

Sephora’s “Leave A Little Sparkle Wherever You Go” clutch: This is the perfect handbag companion. ($26 at sephora.com)

Bumble and Bumble’s “A Few of Our Favorite Things” kit: This collection has everything you need for the perfect blowout. ($39 at sephora.com)

Fresh’s “Skincare Treasures”: This includes the label’s best-selling creams, cleansers and more. ($67 at fresh.com)

Ulta’s “12 Days of Beauty”: This gift offers makeup surprises to last through the season. ($18, ulta.com)

Charlotte Tilbury’s “World of Legendary Parties” is a treasure-chest of makeup and skincare products with cult followings. ($200 at charlottetilbury.com)

IT Brushes for Ulta: The “All That Glitters” brush set features five beautifully soft brushes for the face and eyes. ($58 at ulta.com)