Where to cut your own Christmas tree near New York City

The holidays are here, and with jingle bells and Christmas carols comes the most important part of the season: the Christmas tree. There’s nothing quite like cutting your own tree — the smell of fresh pine, the joy of picking out the perfect size with family, and finally getting it home to decorate it to your heart’s desire. Picking a tree is no easy feat, which is why we rounded up the best Christmas tree farms around New York City.

Each farm has a selection of live Christmas trees and allows you to pick your own tree from its natural setting, cut it down, and cart it home. Species of Christmas trees you can buy include beautiful spruces and firs, and they’re all available at these local farms in a range of sizes sure to fit any home and are only a 1 1/2-half drive from the city.

If you’re new to owning a live Christmas tree, check out how to care for a real Christmas tree from the National Christmas Tree Association.

Cut Your Own Tree in Westchester County, NY

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm – Yorktown Heights

1335 White Hill Road

914-245-5111

Facebook

Hours: November 30th to mid-December, Wednesday-Monday, 10 am-4:30 pm. Reservations are required between November 30th and December 1st.

Price: Call for information; a $40 deposit is required when making a reservation, which will go toward the purchase of your tree

This cut-your-own Christmas tree farm offers Douglas and Fraser fir trees, as well as some pre-cut Fraser firs. Enjoy a farm market, gift shop, and bakery at this Westchester Christmas tree farm near NYC. Customers get a free cup of hot apple cider with every tree purchase.

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Putnam County

Cockburn Farm – Garrison

1611 Route 9

845-424-3574

Facebook

Hours: Black Friday (November 29th) through Christmas Eve (December 24th) 9 am-5 pm

Price: $75 and up, depending on the tree

Bring your family to this popular Putnam County farm to cut your own Christmas tree. Choose from a variety of firs that range in size from 3 feet and taller. Hand saws are available to borrow. Handmade wreaths will also be available for sale. Santa will also make a cameo, but check his schedule on the website first.

Christmas Tree Farms in Orange County

Emmerich Tree Farm – Warwick

101 Sleepy Valley Road

845-986-0151

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Weekends beginning Friday, November 29th from 9 am-3:30 pm by reservation only.

Price: Call for information; a $40 deposit is required when making a reservation, which will go toward the purchase of your tree

Free trimming, drilling, shaking, and baling. The farm offers 12 varieties of trees to choose from, including spruce, pine, and fir. With over ten thousand trees to choose from, you’re sure to find one perfect for Christmas.

Pine View Farm – New Windsor

575 Jackson Ave.

845-564-4111

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: December 7th & 8th, between 9 am and 4 pm

Price: $105

The farm carefully harvests a variety of tree species, including blue, white, and Meyer spruces, and several different firs at this Orange County Christmas tree farm. Bow saws and tree carts are available. Staff will bale and secure your tree to your vehicle for your trip home.

Fairfield County, CT, Christmas Tree Farms

Jones Family Farm – Shelton

606 Walnut Tree Hill Road

203-929-8425

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Open daily starting November 23rd, (except Thanksgiving Day), 9 am-5:30 pm. To harvest your own tree, arrive by 4 pm. Reservations are required on most weekends. Check the website for more information.

Price: Prices vary depending on the size of the tree.

Twine and tree baling services are available. Holiday decorations and traditional crafts and ornaments for sale. Refreshments on hand. Leashed dogs are welcome during Christmas time, though they are not allowed in all areas.

Maple Row Farm – Easton

555 North Park Avenue

203-261-9577

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Starting November 23rd, daily (except Thanksgiving) from 9 am-4:30 pm

Price: $128 on weekends for pre-cut trees. $12 off on weekdays.

Cut-your-own and pre-cut trees are available at this Connecticut farm. Tree baling and assistance are provided. Saws are provided or bring your own (no chainsaws allowed). Wreaths, roping, tree stands, and holiday accessories are for sale. You can also take a joyride on one of their hayrides or snuggle up with some of their hot cocoa and snacks.

Fairview Tree Farm – Shelton

2 Sawmill City Road

203-944-9090

Facebook

Hours: November 29th through December 23rd

Prices: Call for information

Cut your own Christmas tree at this Fairfield County Christmas tree farm. The farm is also known for its seasoned firewood, great for wood-burning stoves or fireplaces. Be sure to check out their wreaths too, which range in size from 12 inches to four feet!

Long Island Tree Farms

Elwood Pumpkin Farm – Huntington

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike

631-368-8626

Facebook

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm; Monday-Friday, 3 pm to 5 pm.

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

A 20-acre farm in western Long Island that offers trees in a variety of sizes. Bring your own saw to cut your tree, or the staff can cut one for you. Pre-cut trees are available. Staff will help you tie your tree to your car (no charge).

Tilden Lane Farm – Greenlawn

43 Wyckoff St.

631-533-5960

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: November 23rd, 1 to 4 pm, November 24th 10 am to 1 pm, November 29th through December 1st, 10 am to 7 pm

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

While the farm is known for its sweet honey and pumpkins, they also offer a wide variety of Christmas trees. Bring your own saw and chop your perfect tree down, or have a worker assist you. With 20 acres of trees, there’s one for everyone.

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in NJ

35 Orchardside Drive

609-799-1855

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Season begins November 29th (Black Friday)

Price: Up to 9 feet, $85; over 9 feet $150. No credit cards.

Choose from Douglas, white, and Fraser firs, as well as blue and Norway spruces at this New Jersey Christmas tree farm. Saws, rope, and netting are available for free. While there you can also contribute to Operation Bark Drop, where proceeds go towards local animal shelters. Pictures with Santa will also be available on select days and times.

Hidden Pond Tree Farm – Mendham

4 W. Field Road

973-865-6362

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Opens daily 8 am-5 pm starting November 23rd

Price: Call for pricing

In addition to cutting your own tree, enjoy refreshments, free hayrides (weather permitting), and marshmallow roasting around the bonfire. Christmas shop with wreaths, greenery, centerpieces, and other decorations. Cash or checks only. Pre-cut trees are also available.

Holiday Tree Farm – Augusta

44 Augusta Hill Road

973-948-7488

Hours: Call for hours.

Price: All trees $62

Trees range in size up to 9 feet at this NJ farm. Saws provided. Christmas shop on premises with wreaths and other holiday decorations for sale. No credit or debit cards.

Shale Hills Farm – Sussex

98 Pond School Road

973-875-4231

Facebook

Hours: After Thanksgiving Day: Saturday-Sunday, 10 am-4 pmPrice: All trees $99

Each tree on this farm is hand-sheared, resulting in a unique appearance when it’s full-grown. Prepare for the magic, as Santa will make appearances throughout the day. Christmas movies in the hayloft and a petting zoo full of animals in the barn.

Stonerow Tree Farm – Branchville

242 Wykertown Road

973-875-7968

Instagram

Hours: Starting November 30th, open Saturdays-Sundays, 9 am-4 pmPrice: $80

A variety of spruces and firs are available that have been tended to and prepped all year long, along with saws and twine. Furry four-legged friends are welcome, as long as they are on a leash.

Evergreen Valley Christmas Tree Farm – Washington

77 Jackson Valley Road

908-835-0557

Facebook

Hours: November 29th, Wednesday-Sunday, 9 am-4 pmPrice: Tree prices start at approximately $45; vary by species.

Browse thousands of Christmas trees of all kinds, and enjoy a free wagon ride. Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate while you take the farm tour!

246 County Road 519

908-475-4508

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Soft opening on November 23rd and 24th, 8 am to 4:30 pm; Weekends starting November 29th (Black Friday) 8 am to 4:30 pm

Prices: Tree prices start at $16 per foot for cut-your-own trees.

A favorite cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in NJ since 1958, Wyckoff has more than 5,000 trees available. Wreaths, grave blankets, green décor, and more are also for sale. They even have trees in different colors, for an additional price.

A version of this story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.