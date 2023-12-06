Here’s a look at how New Yorkers bring home their Christmas trees without help from a car

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

To quote the popular holiday tune “Silver Bells,” in the air, there’s a feeling of Christmas in New York City. With the Christmas season comes Christmas trees, which are making their way into New York City homes.

Though there are those who drive in the Big Apple, a huge population of New Yorkers rely on public transit every day for their commuting needs. So this begs the question: how the heck are these people getting these trees home?

Check out this video of some of the more interesting ways that New Yorkers have been transporting their Christmas trees to their homes this year.

