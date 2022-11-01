Quantcast
Families celebrate Halloween at Spring Street Park in SoHo

By Tequila Minksy
Creative expression galore.
Families came out over SoHo to celebrate Halloween with family-friendly fun.

Artistic mask making, bean bag tossing, and a runway fashion walk with costumed kids took over Spring Street Park (6th Ave. and Spring St.) during a pre-Halloween “Halloweird” afternoon of creativity on Sunday afternoon. A DJ kept an uptempo vibe for all the children to artistically express themselves.

The Children’s Museum of the Arts, the Hudson Square BID along with a bevy of many other partners sponsored the afternoon.

(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Beanbag toss is always fun.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Bean bag toss, challenge of coordination and depth perception.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
A costumed creative.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Painting masks and pumpkins…(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Art materials make for creativiity.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
A kernal of “Rice to meet you.”(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Here’s a model with panache.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Walking the runway.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Mini-mouse.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

