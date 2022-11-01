Families celebrate Halloween at Spring Street Park in SoHo

Families came out over SoHo to celebrate Halloween with family-friendly fun.

Artistic mask making, bean bag tossing, and a runway fashion walk with costumed kids took over Spring Street Park (6th Ave. and Spring St.) during a pre-Halloween “Halloweird” afternoon of creativity on Sunday afternoon. A DJ kept an uptempo vibe for all the children to artistically express themselves.

The Children’s Museum of the Arts, the Hudson Square BID along with a bevy of many other partners sponsored the afternoon.