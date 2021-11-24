Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With Hanukkah starting on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 28, a time of celebration and gift-giving is upon us once again. Kick off the Festival of Lights with these unique gifts, from delicious sweets to holiday decor, this gift guide has you covered for all eight nights.

Hanukkah Petite Cookie Set

$35.00

Classic Hanukkah sugar cookies are beautifully decorated in holiday colors for a gift that’s just as beautiful as it is tasty! Use as a hostess gift, dessert table centerpiece or Hanukkah present.

Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set: Hanukkah Design

$17.49

Just in time for the holidays, get your whole family together for a matching moment. The Happy Hanukkah print glows in the dark.

Hanukkah Wood Drink Coaster Set

$14.99

Embellish your dining table with these beautiful Hanukkah wood coasters. The package includes six Hanukkah-designed round coasters, each with a different unique design to hold your warm holiday beverages.

Happy Hanukkah Spa Gift Set

$36.99+

Treat your loved ones to a relaxing holiday season with this all-natural and organic spa gift box. Choose your favorite scent and send a Happy Hanukkah to someone you’re thinking of.

Vahdam Tea: 2021 Limited Edition Hanukkah Gift for Women

$29.99

Give a gift of wellness and good health to your loved ones this Hanukkah. This exclusive Hanukkah gift set includes four flavors: Vanilla Spiced Masala Chai, Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea, Chocolate Vanilla Herbal Tea and Hibiscus Rush Black Tea.

Latkes and Lights Candle

$34.00

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with savory latkes dipped in applesauce and sweet jelly donuts. Let the dreidel spin while the menorah candles burn.

DIY Challah Bread Kit

$45.00

Bake loaf after loaf of the beloved bread with this well-stocked box. You’ll find premeasured dry ingredients for eight loaves, along with the creators Ilana and Ariel’s signature recipe, and a link to their step-by-step tutorial.

Sugarfina’s 8 Nights of Delight Hanukkah 2021

$24.00

This Hanukkah tasting collection was made for creating sweet new memories. With each passing night, a new candy is revealed, and a candle gets its light.

Hanukkah Dreidel Countdown Calendar

$22.99

This dreidel calendar adds festivity and fun to each night of Hanukkah, equipped with metal rings for hanging around the house.

Silver Hanukkah Menorah

$59.00

This menorah has a contemporary design with traditional inspiration and features a gleaming polished nickel finish that can be personalized on the base.

Hanukkah Bundle from Lara’s Shop

$48.00

This Happy Hanukkah bundle is complete with matching wrapping paper, twine, menorah gift tags and Happy Hanukkah greeting cards and is sure to provide the perfect finishing touch to any package.